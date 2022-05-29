Rashid reveals Kohli's conversation on century drought, IPL 2022 form: 'Virat told me, 'there's something coming soon''

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was touted to emulate his 2016 form after giving up his leadership position at the end of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, Kohli ended up with his worst ever IPL numbers in the 15th edition of the tournament leaving many a veteran cricketers and analysts urging the modern-era great take a break from the sport. But Rashid Khan admitted that Kohli remains positive before revealing what the 33-year-old told him about his recent form. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kohli wrapped up IPL 2022 scoring just 341 runs in 16 innings at 22.73, with a strike rate of 115.99. The tally includes two fifties and four golden-duck dismissals.

Gujarat Titans star Rashid recalled his conversation with Kohli ahead of their IPL 2022 meetings last week, during his conversation with Sports Tak. While he denied that Kohli is out of form and admitted that he is not living up to the standard that he has set for himself of the course of his illustrious career.

ALSO READ: 'RR were the only team to reach stadium at 7:25. He was way ahead of his time': IND legend recalls Warne's unique tactic

Rashid then revealed that Kohli remains positive of a big knock happening soon and that he continues to prepare hard for it.

“Kohli's Century will come very soon. We are so much waiting for his hundred and hopefully it will happen very soon. He is still scoring 50, 60 or 70 runs. See in Test cricket, he has scored 60, 70 runs by surviving in tough and difficult conditions. But he has scored so many centuries and set his standard so high, everyone expects that he should score a century every day. That day when we (me & Virat Kohli) met in the practice sessions. Kohli batted so long in the nets. He was telling me 'there's something coming soon', and that 'a good innings will happen soon, my job work hard and prepare hard',” he said.

Kohli will next be seen in action in the Indian jersey during the tour of England. in July. It is yet to be seen if he is picked for the T20I series against Ireland that precedes it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON