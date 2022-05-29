'I've talked to him. If he trusts his skills...': Rashid Khan says 21-year-old bowler could be 'big star for India'

The Gujarat Titans reached the final in their maiden Indian Premier League season this year, as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the 2022 season earlier this week. Incidentally, the Titans will have a rematch with the Royals for the title clash on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It has been a stellar season for GT, who also finished at the top of the points table with 10 wins in fourteen games. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Throughout the season, the side's leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been one of their star performers; not only with the ball, but also with the bat. Rashid has taken 18 wickets in 15 innings in the tournament so far, and also a match-winning knock of 40 off just 22 balls in the game against CSK, in addition to important cameos. In 44 balls, Rashid has scored 91 runs in the season so far at a staggering strike rate of 206.82.

Naturally, Rashid is one of the leading figures in the GT squad; but it's only the youngsters at the Titans who want to take a leaf out of his book. Lucknow Super Giants and India bowler Ravi Bishnoi is also one of the bowlers who has talked to Rashid "quite a few times," and the Afghanistan bowler believes that the 21-year-old could be a "big star for India."

“Bishnoi is a young talent. I've talked to him quite a few times. In the upcoming years, he will be a big star for India. If he trusts his skills and continues to back them up, he will definitely be a big bowler for India,” Rashid told cricket.com.

The leg-spinner also talked in detail about Yuzvendra Chahal during the conversation, insisting that he is one of the best leggies going around.

“Definitely, the way he performed for RCB and India, he is the best spinner. He bowled the tough overs for India and RCB, which is very difficult. He has played most of the matches in Bangalore, which is a smaller ground, and he showed his skills brilliantly,” said Rashid.

