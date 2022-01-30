Ravi Bishnoi, the right man for the wrong ‘un

Ravi Bishnoi’s gleaming eyes won’t tell you. But he has endured life on rugged terrain since setting out to be a cricketer from Jodhpur. Famous for its forts and palaces, the Rajasthan town has not produced an India player. As a 15-year-old, Bishnoi would help offload black soil, roll it into a wicket and water it, and pick selection trials over school examinations against the wishes of his father (headmaster in a government school) in a conservative family.

Six years on, the wiry spinner and his two coaches-cum-mentors Pradyot Singh and Shahrukh Pathan—both are former players who gave up private jobs to hone their coaching skills and teach cricket—spent a nostalgic Wednesday evening amid the din raised by a motley crowd in the community that had assembled to celebrate his India selection. “It feels like all our toil has been rewarded. It takes time to sink in, that we have an India player amongst us,” Singh says.

“Ravi can read a pitch by having one look,” Singh adds with pride. This quality from the early grind also helps Bishnoi quickly identify the landing spot for his googly on various pitches. A new-age leg-spinner, it’s Bishnoi’s wrong ‘uns’ that have bagged him the coveted India cap, after displaying his skills for two years in IPL. Bishnoi also took a hat-trick against Andhra Pradesh in the recent Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

As Bishnoi, 21, spends the evenings watching the future stars in the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, he reminds himself that he was one of them only two years ago. His bag of wickets—17 is the most in the competition—won him the ₹2 crore IPL contract with Punjab Kings in 2020. Now he commands double that prize as the third retained player of newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

“I haven’t changed much about my bowling,” he says, a day before his selection for the limited-overs series at home against West Indies, starting with three ODIs in Ahmedabad on February 6. “All I have tried to do is stick to my action and keep it together. Everything else tends to fall in place.”

Faster, trickier

Getting the entire body into his action—it is unlike a conventional leg-spinner but is also because of his longer run-up—becomes crucial. It helps to give his googly extra zip but it took Bishnoi “a year-and-a-half to master”, says Singh. “It would slide down the leg side. We had to work hard on getting him to land his googly outside and in the off-stump region.”

Bishnoi seemed to have lapsed into that bad habit again early in his second IPL season. Anil Kumble, India leg-spin legend and PK coach, kept him out of the first few games as he spent time with Bishnoi, the focus being his run-up. Reaping the rewards of that work with Kumble, Bishnoi finished with much better returns than the previous season—12 wickets in nine games at an improved economy rate (6.34 from 7.37) and strike rate (17.50 from 25.50).

“One thing I can say is I read the match situation much better now. That’s the key,” says Bishnoi.

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and MS Dhoni were among his wickets in the last IPL. Each one a good player of spin, they all fell to Bishnoi’s googly. “He’s so quick in the air, as a batter if you don’t pick him from his hand, you are in trouble. With him, lbw and bowled are always in the game,” says Wasim Jaffer, the former India opener who is PK’s batting coach. “There is always room to have wicket-taking bowlers in the middle overs. Nowadays, current batters don’t pick the googly well. It’s good that the selectors have spotted this and see a future in him.”

Jaffer though has a word of caution for Bishnoi. “His googly is a dangerous ball in T20s. But it’s a format where 2-3 dot balls create pressure and give you a chance to pick up wickets. In ODIs where the batters have more time, you can be sorted out. I have told him about the need to work on the leg-spinner more. He does bowl it, but needs to spin it more. Like with Rashid Khan, people know he bowls a lot of googlies, but he mixes it up with the leg-spinner and other deliveries.”

Against the powerful West Indies batting line-up, Bishnoi faces a challenging initiation in international cricket. “One thing to admire about him is his big heart. Even when he is hit in the first over or two, he keeps coming back. He’s not scared to get hit. That’s a great attitude to have in today’s cricket,” Jaffer says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. ...view detail