Ravi Shastri comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah after MI pacer records best figures in IPL

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some fine performances by young pace batter. Be it Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, or Arshdeep Singh, most have produced some inspiring show at some time or other. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

However, in the IPL clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah broke the shackles and recorded his best figures in the history of the competition so far. The MI seamer picked five wickets in the span of nine deliveries and eventually completed his quota with clinical figures reading 5/10.

Soon after his spell, which helped MI restrict KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs, several ex-cricketers poured congratulatory message for the 28-year-old on social media. Former India coach Ravi Shastri too reacted to Bumrah's achievement and came with the ultimate praise for the seamer.

Calling the show by Bumrah a “boss” performance, he urged the young guns to take some lessons from the veteran.

Meanwhile, Bumrah as usual was extremely humble despite his top show and told how he used the ground dimension to trouble the KKR batters.

"It was a good day. When things are going your way, it's important to stay in the present and not to overdo," Bumrah told Star Sports during the innings break.

"I was keeping the bigger dimensions of the ground in mind. Whenever you make an impact for the team - by picking wickets or dots - I am happy. I don't go with a fixed mindset.

"I train for all situations and I understand that sometimes I have to bowl more at the start and sometimes at the end," he added.

However, Bumrah's effort went in vain as MI were bundled up on 113 and lost the contest by 52 runs.

