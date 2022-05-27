'Ashwin is a problem for Rajasthan Royals…': Manjrekar against off-spinner's excessive experiments on 'flat tracks'

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels Ravichandran Ashwin is a "problem" for the Rajasthan Royals "on flat tracks". Ashwin wasn't really at his best in the Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ashwin was hit for two fours and a six in his first over by GT opener Shubman Gill and since then the star off-spinner never looked at ease. Manjrekar said Ashwin tries too many variations which goes against him on pitches which are tilted towards the batters.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a problem for RR on flat tracks as he tries a lot of variations. He bowls fewer off-spinners on such occasions. But when there is turn, then he becomes a dangerous bowler. RR will benefit if the pitch is favourable for spinners as Chahal and Ashwin will bowl in tandem," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin leaked 40 runs for no wickets in his 4 overs against GT. In fact, apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, none of the RR bowlers were able to make an impact. Manjrekar said death bowling can be a "weakness" for RR.

"Death bowling has been a weakness for RR. Trent Boult is a world-class bowler but they have to use him with the new ball as his record isn't that great in the death overs. They have backed Prasidh Krishna and he has done decently well this season. Obed McCoy has proved to be a surprise package and they will trust him to deliver. There's no option other than Riyan Parag for the sixth bowler," he said.

Asked to pick his favourite for the second Qualifier, Manjrekar said RCB will be favourites considering they have players with big-match temperament.

"RR have gotten used to winning matches despite losing the tosses. But RCB have players, have the temperament that is needed for big matches. While RR lost their game against GT, they didn't lose it by a big margin. But looking at the two sides, I feel Bangalore will be the favourites to win the game."

