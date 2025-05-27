Ravichandran Ashwin told to ‘Leave my beloved CSK’ during YouTube live, spinner reacts: ‘Sitting in a corner and crying’

Ravichandran Ashwin would be the first one to accept that he returned with underwhelming performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the tournament's 18-year history. Ashwin, who was picked up by the franchise for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction, did not even play all 14 matches, as the franchise dropped him midway due to his poor returns. Ravichandran Ashwin told to "leave beloved CSK" during a YouTube live session(AFP)

The former India off-spinner, who is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, conducted a YouTube live session on Tuesday. He discussed the ongoing IPL session with two other panellists. During the broadcast, a CSK fan expressed displeasure with Ashwin's performances in the tournament.

In the comments section, the fan wrote, “Hi dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family.”

Ashwin did not let this comment pass by as he addressed the fan, saying he understands that his performances were not up to the mark in the IPL 2025 season but supporters of the franchise need to understand that he has the best interests of the team at heart.

He also vowed to come back stronger as he knows where he has to improve for better returns in the IPL.

"One thing that I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let's not make one mistake. When you say something, please make sure that you're doing it in your best interest. I understand what you're trying to say. I also have the same love and interest. Don't think that I'm going to let this campaign go to waste. What I have in my controllables. If you give the ball in my hand, I will bowl, if you give bat, then I will bat.” Ashwin said.

"I have put in a lot of hard work, and there are areas which I can work on, which I know very clearly. In the powerplay, I have given away many runs. To bowl in the powerplay, I have to create more options next year. This is the best I can do,” he added.

'Have the best interest of the team'

Ashwin, who played nine matches for CSK in the IPL 2025 season, scalped seven wickets at an average of 40.42. He conceded runs at an economy of 9.12, and his performance was one of the main reasons why CSK struggled in the bowling department.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said that he loves the franchise way more than the fans do, and this year's performance hurts him deeply.

"I have the best interest of the team, and I love the team way more than all of you. I was with the team in 2009 and 2010. I have played for 7 years," said Ashwin.

"I have qualified with CSK for the playoffs in the past. I have won the title. So, when I see a champion like this, I feel sad for the first time. I feel sad for that. That's why I'm sitting in a corner and crying. What to do next? This is my goal," he added.

Ashwin retired from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December 2024. Back then, he had famously remarked that he had “enough punch” left in him as a cricketer. Recently, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody advised CSK to release Ashwin to get enough funds for the auction ahead of next year's IPL.