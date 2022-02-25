Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja pulls off viral 'Pushpa' celebration after picking wicket in 1st T20I vs SL, video goes viral - WATCH
Ravindra Jadeja pulls off viral 'Pushpa' celebration after picking wicket in 1st T20I vs SL, video goes viral - WATCH

  • After dismissing Dinesh Chandimal in the 10th over of Sri Lanka's chase, Jadeja celebrated with Thaggedhe Le gesture from the Telugu movie Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja
Published on Feb 25, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to Indian cricket after a long injury lay-off with a viral celebration after picking a wicket during the first T20I match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. 

After dismissing Dinesh Chandimal in the 10th over of Sri Lanka's chase, Jadeja celebrated with Thaggedhe Le gesture from the Telugu movie Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun. Jadeja cleverly dropped it short as Chandimal was beaten by the big turn before being stumped by Ishan Kishan.

Jadeja has been out of action for almost two months. He last appeared for India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur following which he missed the entire South Africa tour and the two limited-overs contest against West Indies at home earlier this month owing to swollen forearm.

While he finished with 1 for 28 in four overs with the ball, Jadeja was sent to bat at No.4 for India in the first innings of the Lucknow game where he faced only four deliveries scoring three runs.

When asked about Jadeja's change in batting order, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Very happy with Jadeja's return. We want more from him that is why we asked him to bat higher. You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more. He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward. We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white ball cricket."

