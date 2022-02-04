Ravindra Jadeja responds to CSK's '10 Years of Super Jaddu' tweet announcing big commitment

Veteran Indian all-rounder announced a huge commitment on social media as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated his 10 years of association with the franchise with a heartwarming tweet for the star cricketer.

Talking to Twitter on Friday, CSK shared two images of Jadeja, one from his first season with the franchise, and the other from his last season, and captioned it, "10 Years of Super Jaddu #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja."

Jadeja replied to it saying, “10 more to go.”

Jadeja has been part of the IPL since the inaugural season, having played for the title-winning franchise of 2008 season, Rajasthan Royals. After missing the 2010 season, owing to contractual irregularities, Jadeja was roped in by presently-defunct Koch Tuskers for the 2011 season before he joined CSK in 2012 for $2 million, which was the highest bid in that auction.

During his Chennai's two year suspension from IPL due to corruption charges, between 2016 and 2017, Jadeja featured for Gujarat Lions.

In 2018 he returned to Chennai and was retained as their first-choice player, ahead of captain MS Dhoni, ahead of the 15th season of the tournament.

Overall, Jadeja scored 2386 runs in 200 IPL matches while also picking 127 wickets. For Chennai, Jadeja scored 1324 runs in 88 innings and picked 100 wickets.

Chennai also retained all-rounder Moeen Ali and young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2022 season.

IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru between February 12 and 13 while the tournament will begin from the last week of March.