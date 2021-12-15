Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic 'fake friends-true friends' tweet after Virat Kohli's explosive press conference goes viral

After Virat Kohli silenced his critics and quashed the rumours about several key matters in Indian cricket, his India teammate Ravindra Jadeja has dropped a tweet that has got people talking.

Shortly after Kohli, ahead of the Indian team's departure for the South Africa tour, spoke on a range of topic, including his removal as ODI captain, how it happened, alleged rift with Rohit Sharma and whether he will be available for the ODI series against South Africa, Jadeja put out a picture tweet with a message.

"Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you," the message in the picture read.

While some fans believe the post had something to do with the speculations surrounding Kohli and the hoopla that had surrounded him and Indian cricket lately, there is also a notion which states that the all-rounder's tweet could stem from reports of him planning to retire from Test cricket. On Tuesday, certain media organisations carried out a report which said that Jadeja is mulling retiring from Test cricket to concentrate more in white-ball, sourcing a friend of the cricketer.

Jadeja, who played the first Test against New Zealand, scoring a half-century in the first innings and picking up four wickets in the second, did not take part in the second match at Mumbai. The BCCI originally informed that Jadeja had a swollen forearm, due to which he could not participate in the decider, but it was later reported that the all-rounder is nursing a torn ligament.

As expected, Jadeja was not named in India’s squad for the tour of South Africa. Besides Jadeja, the trio of Axar Patel, Shubman Gill and Rahul Chahar are also out with injuries. "The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," the BCCI had mentioned in a statement.