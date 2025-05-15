Ravindra Jadeja shares photo in Test jersey days after Virat Kohli's retirement, fuels buzz; reason behind post revealed

Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday shared an Instagram story of himself wearing the Indian Test jersey, thanking fans for their wishes. The post came a day after he achieved a historic feat by becoming the longest-reigning No.1 all-rounder in Test history. However, the timing of the story triggered more curiosity than celebration. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half-century against Australia during the Brisbane Test in 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy(BCCI-X)

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing their Test retirements over the past two weeks, Jadeja’s acknowledgement, without a video message, sparked speculations. The 36-year-old all-rounder, a teammate of Kohli since their Under-19 days and one of the last remaining seniors in India’s red-ball setup, has himself been the subject of quiet whispers around his future in the longest format.

Last year, Jadeja had announced his retirement from T20Is shortly after Kohli and Rohit stepped away from that format, fuelling further speculation now that the pair has exited Tests as well.

The fans thought as much, too:

For now, though, Jadeja continues to rule the rankings. The ICC confirmed that he has become the longest-standing No.1 all-rounder in Test cricket, having held the top spot for 1,151 consecutive days. That’s more than any player in the game’s history; a remarkable achievement in an era of intense competition and evolving roles.

“His reign as the world’s best all-rounder underscores the rare balance he brings to the game, something few in cricketing history have achieved,” the ICC wrote.

Jadeja’s consistency across continents and conditions has made him indispensable to India’s Test setup. From lower-order rescue acts to relentless bowling spells, he has made match-winning contributions in many matches in both, home and away conditions. However, with most of Jadeja's contemporaries – including his long-time spin-bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin – retiring from Test cricket, fans have expressed their concern over the all-rounder's future, too.

If the Instagram story is any hint, Jadeja is unlikely to hang his boots anytime soon.

Bumrah stays top among bowlers

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz has emerged as Jadeja’s closest competitor after a stellar Test series against Zimbabwe. Miraz climbed to No.2 with a career-best rating of 327 after scoring 116 runs and taking 15 wickets, just 73 points behind Jadeja now.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Joe Root retained his No.1 position among Test batters, and Jasprit Bumrah stayed on top of the bowling charts.