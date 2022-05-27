RCB Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Will Bangalore tinker with winning combination? Spotlight on 28-year-old Indian batter

Royal Challengers Bangalore look to inch closer to their maiden IPL title as they take on a strong Rajasthan Royals camp in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium. While Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier one, Bangalore sealed the Eliminator with a 14-run over Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens. The 2016 IPL finalists rode on superlative knocks from Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Patidar, who went unsold in the IPL auction and came into the RCB squad as a replacement player, notched up an unbeaten 112, while keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik continued his stellar show with quick-fire 37* off 23 deliveries. Bangalore will hope for the two players to do an encore, besides expecting the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to amass runs at the start. The 2016 IPL runners up will also rely heavily on Harshal Patel-Josh Hazlewood at the death and Wanindu Hasaranga to inflict some damage in the middle overs.

Hasaranga is among leading wicket-takers of the tournament with 25 wickets in 15 games. Harshal has also been excellent with his wily cutters and pace variation. The pacer has plucked 19 wickets in 15 matches with an economy of 7.57, while Hazlewood has complemented him with 18 wickets in 11 matches with an economy of 8.33.

The onus will also be on du Plessis to help Bangalore clinch their first-ever IPL crown. The South African, who took over the mantle from Kohli, is the highest scorer for the team. He has scored 443 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 130.2. Kohli too has shone in the recent innings to reach 334 runs in 15 matches. But the star performer with the willow has been Karthik, who is revelling in the role of a finisher. With a strike rate close to 200, the seasoned keeper-batter has smashed 324 runs in 15 matches so far in the 10-team competition.

Ahead of the blockbuster Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore...

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror

Power-hitter: Dinesh Karthik

Spin options: Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga

Pace: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RCB probable XI vs RR: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Changes in playing XI: Bangalore will likely go with the same combination. Harshal Patel had split his webbing against Gujarat Titans but the pacer bowled well against Lucknow Super Giants without any discomfort.

