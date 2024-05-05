 RCB skipper Faf admits being nervous during quick loss of wickets following win over GT | Crickit
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
RCB skipper Faf admits being nervous during quick loss of wickets following win over GT

ANI |
May 05, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Faf and Virat Kohli delivered an exceptional start with a 92-run stand but lost their next six wickets within 25 runs. However, Swapnil Singh and Dinesh Karthik held nerves to guide the team to a tense win with 38 balls left.

Bengaluru [India], : Following a four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans , Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis said that he was nervous when his team lost six quick wickets.

Faf and Virat Kohli delivered an exceptional start with a 92-run stand but lost their next six wickets within 25 runs. However, Swapnil Singh and Dinesh Karthik held nerves to guide the team to a tense win with 38 balls left.

Following the game, Faf said at the post match presentation, "We have been really good in the last few games, with both bat and ball. We've been unbelievable in the field as well. The wicket was a bit different, there was a bit more bounce. Wanted to make sure we take that information from the pitch and give it to the bowlers. Yes there was a dropped catch but it is the effort that we look for and that was there throughout."

"The games we've played here have all been high-scoring, anything around 180-190 would have been par. Was important we did not look at the scoreboard when we went out to bat and try and play the way we play. Was a bit nervous . Probably not the best assessment from us there. Yes we wanted to go out there and get the total quickly to boost the net run rate but probably when we were 4 down, we had to calm down a little bit," he added.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT was 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan and David Miller helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Yash Dayal , Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each.

Coming to the run chase, RCB started off brilliantly with Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli putting up a 92 run stand.

After that RCB lost its way due to a fantastic spell from Joshua Little and Noor Ahmed . However, Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh guided the team to a four wicket win with 38 balls left.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

