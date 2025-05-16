Menu Explore
RCB skipper Patidar resumes batting as he recovers from finger injury

ANI |
May 16, 2025 04:02 AM IST

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has resumed batting following a recovery from a finger injury on his right hand that needed ten days to heal, according to ESPNcricinfo.

New Delhi [India] May 16 : The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has resumed batting following a recovery from a finger injury on his right hand that needed ten days to heal, according to ESPNcricinfo.

RCB skipper Patidar resumes batting as he recovers from finger injury

Patidar picked up the injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. He was recommended to use a splint to safeguard the finger and avoid training for a minimum of 10 days before evaluating the injury.

RCB is currently second on the IPL points table with eight wins in 11 games. They need at least two wins to assure themselves of a top-two finish.

Two days before their matchup against the Kolkata Knight Riders , Patidar resumed practice on Thursday evening by performing some light throwdowns before trying out his full range of batting motions.

Patidar has made 239 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 140.58.

RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal's absence at No. 3 will also be partially filled by Patidar's availability. Padikkal has been sidelined for the remainder of the IPL due to a hamstring injury, and Mayank Agarwal, who is primarily an opener, has been brought in by the franchise to take his place.

He made 247 runs in ten innings at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 150.60. It was a significant improvement from his previous season, when he averaged 5.42 and struck at 71.69.

Additionally, because of England's home series against the West Indies starting from May 29, RCB opening batter Jacob Bethell won't be available to them throughout the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar , Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Mayank Agrawal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

