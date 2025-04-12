Menu Explore
RCB to go green in Pink City as fan favourite recycled fabric jersey makes first appearance in IPL 2025 vs RR

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 12, 2025 06:07 PM IST

RCB is a carbon-neutral franchise, and through this initiative the team seeks to further engage fans in its environmental mission.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will sport green jerseys when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The green jerseys, made from recycled fabric, highlight the franchise’s broader sustainability initiatives, aiming to raise awareness about conservation and the need to protect the environment. RCB is a carbon-neutral franchise, and through this initiative activated at the home stadium for fan engagement throughout the season, the team seeks to further engage fans in its environmental mission with the ambition of becoming carbon-positive.

RCB's green jersey
RCB's green jersey

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: “For us it is about being bold, both on and off the pitch. Our green jerseys are more than just a symbol; they are a call to action. As proud representatives of the Garden City, sustainability is a natural priority for us. Through this initiative, we aim to leverage the cultural and social power of RCB to drive awareness and inspire fans to take small steps towards conservation.”

RCB’s sustainability endeavours are not only comprehensive but also rooted in data. Regular carbon audits allow the franchise to closely track their ecological impact across all operations. The franchise carries out detailed surveys to map their carbon footprint, not only within the stadium through diesel generator emissions, but also through fan commutes to and from the stadium, gauging the impact of spectator travel on overall emissions.

RCB’s commitment to sustainability also focuses on team operations. The travel footprint of players, support staff, and the cheer squad is thoroughly assessed over the course of the season. This includes a complete audit of accommodation booked for the team across both home and away matches, with an analysis of carbon emissions per room night. Furthermore, emissions from waste generated at the stadium are calculated based on waste type, ensuring every aspect of their environmental impact is accounted for and addressed.

RCB deploys a series of measures to combat their carbon offset, comprising waste management and segregation at the stadium, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered lighting and wind energy, and other initiatives to reduce dependency on conventional resources.

News / Cricket News / RCB to go green in Pink City as fan favourite recycled fabric jersey makes first appearance in IPL 2025 vs RR
