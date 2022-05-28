RCB win hearts with touching Shane Warne tweet after Rajasthan Royals reach IPL 2022 final, get reply from RR

Jos Buttler's sensational and record-breaking century on Friday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad helped Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the Qualifier 2 tie to reach the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, where they will be up against Gujarat Titans. Following the heart-breaking loss for RCB, the franchise posted a touching tweet on Shane Warne which won many hearts on social media. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

In the big playoff tie, RR skipper Sanju Samson finally managed to win the toss, after losing 13 times this season and invited RCB to bat first. Rajat Patidar's lone effort of a 42-ball 58 helped the team finish with 157 for eight in 20 overs. After a promising start, Royals lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, but Buttler single-handedly carried the Royals with his astounding knock of 106* off 60 balls that helped the team wrap up the chase with 11 balls to spare.

This was the first time since 2008 Rajasthan Royals finished in the top-2 in the league stage of an IPL season and for the first time since the inaugural season have the franchise reached the final. The famous 2008 team was led by Warne, who passed away earlier this year.

Following the game, RCB took to Twitter to write, “The Great late Shane Warne is smiling on you. Well played tonight,@rajasthanroyals and good luck for the final,” and the franchise responded.

💗♥️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Rajasthan fans carried posters of Warne through each of the games this season and with the team reaching the final, it only seemed a fitting tribute to the ‘First Royal’.

“Shane Warne is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in the first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today,” Buttler said after the match.

