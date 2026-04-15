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RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB favourites at home against struggling LSG

By Prateek Srivastava
Apr 15, 2026 04:42:00 pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: LSG's top order has been a major worry this season, if truth be told.

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Despite not fielding in the previous match, Virat Kohli is all set to play today.(AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 23 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). There is no doubt whatsoever that Rajat Patidar’s RCB are heading into the match as red-hot favourites. This will be the fifth time they will be in action this season, having won 3 of their previous four matches. Their only defeat came against Rajastan Royals where their batting kind of came a cropper. ...Read More

 

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  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 04:41:55 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Pitch, full of runs?

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: It's is the same pitch where RCB scored 250 against CSK earlier in the league. Expect it again to support batsmen today. RCB's batsmen are in super form and they must be smacking their lips going into the contest. The short boundaries in addition makes it a terrible venue for bowlers.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 03:58:22 pm

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Match No. 23 of IPL 2026. The match is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and that fact alone should give RCB the upper hand. It's expected to be a high-scoring contest. Both teams are kind of top batting heavy. The only difference is RCB's top order is in form, LSG's isn't.

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