'Read it out from newspaper. He touched my feet and said...': Hardik's 'maggi story' that sparked fire in SRH's new star

Sunrisers Hyderabad have unearthed a new batting star, suitable to their aggressive brand of game. He might have gone unnoticed in the season opener against Rajasthan Royals, where Ishan Kishan smashed a century, but Aniket Verma made a name for himself with his fiery knocks of 36 off 13 against Lucknow Super Giants and a 41-ball 74 against Delhi Capitals. But the stunning display of ball-striking and ability to clear the boundary ropes at will was an art he picked up from India star Hardik Pandya, whose strokeplay and back story had captivated Aniket at a young age.

Although it has been told and retold over the last decade, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani recently reiterated the story in an interview with News 18 of how the franchise stumbled upon the Pandya brothers. "I was talking to them, and they said that for three years, they've eaten nothing but Maggi noodles because they've had no money. But in them, I saw the spirit, the passion and the hunger that they wanted to make it big. Those two brothers were Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya," she said.

Nine years back, when the story was first made public, a year after Hardik made his IPL debut and had already made it into the Indian white-ball team, Aniket's uncle, Amit, had read it in a newspaper. He then told the story to Aniket, which sparked a fire inside him.

"Aniket must have been 14 back then. I read it in a newspaper and told him the story while we were on our way to his academy," Amit told Times of India. "That day, I saw the spirit, the passion, and the hunger in him. He wanted to make it big. Once we reached the stadium, he touched my feet and said, 'I complain about trivial things.' I laughed, but he was serious."

Aniket gifts Amit new shoes after IPL debut

Amit, a staunch supporter of the 23-year-old throughout his career, had travelled with Aniket for the first three matches before returning to Bhopal. Before departing, Aniket left his uncle emotional as he handed him a gift. It was a branded sports shoe with the message: "To the world's best Chachu."

"My first job was at an automobile showroom. My salary was ₹3,000. He was playing with torn shoes. I immediately took him to the shop and bought him sports shoes that cost ₹1,200. I had never worn something that expensive in my life, but for him, I would have done anything. He slept with his new shoes that day, laughed Amit.

Aniket will next play in SRH's impending clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.