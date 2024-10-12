Reddy’s allround talent needs careful nurturing

Mumbai: Ever since Nitish Reddy made his mark in the 2024 IPL, scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92 and chipping in with useful overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the cricket fraternity has been looking forward to watching him play at the international level. After all, he is that rare commodity in Indian cricket -- a pace bowling all-rounder. Nitish Kumar Reddy in action against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Delhi. (PTI)

Keen to blood him, the selectors duly fast-tracked the 21-year-old Andhra player into the India side for the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe but an injury (hernia) delayed his debut. The wait was finally over in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. He surely is living up to his promise, making an exciting entry on to the big stage with a swashbuckling innings (74/34 balls) on Thursday, backing it up with a tidy bowling performance (2/23).

Looking at his exploits in the IPL and the way he has started in the T20Is, there’s no doubt over his quality in white ball cricket. What has got the decision makers in the BCCI excited is that he is equally keen on red ball cricket,

Before he had taken the IPL by storm, at the start of the 2023-24 Ranji season, the Mumbai batters knew how good he was as a bowler. In the Ranji Trophy against Mumbai at the MCA Academy ground at Bandra Kurla Complex, the Andhra player claimed a five-wicket haul getting the scalps of Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani for figures of 24.4-4-64-5.

Batting talent abounds in modern cricket, majority are batting all-rounders, the rare breed is the bowling all-rounders. It’s where Reddy’s talent has evinced interest.

While being the holder of the record for most runs (1237) in a season (2017-18) in BCCI’s under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, he is also primarily a batting all-rounder but for the last two Ranji seasons, he has claimed 25 wickets each, taking heavy workload of long spells with 197.1 overs in 2022-23 season and 157 overs in 2023-24.

“Getting 25 wickets in a first-class season is not easy. He has it in him. He knows his strengths,” says former India selector MSK Prasad, who deserves the credit for spotting Reddy and backing his talent right from the age of 13 during a time when Reddy’s father didn’t have the means to support his cricket career.

In fact, in red ball cricket so far, his batting performances have taken a back seat. In 20 first-class games for his 627 runs at an average of 20.22, he has 54 wickets at an average of 25.61.

India has the option of a proven match-winner in Hardik Pandya for T20Is and ODIs, it’s in red-ball cricket that they need more options, hence the extra interest around the development of Reddy. Due to the demands on modern-day players, given their hectic schedules, all-rounders all over the world are more prone to injuries, there’s lesson in the examples of Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya’s fitness struggles.

The onus is on the Indian team management and the fitness specialists at the National Cricket Academy to handle Reddy with expert care from here on, treat him like a prized commodity on the lines of Jasprit Bumrah.

“He is a strong lad, only thing he needs to understand what has to be done; the circle is in now, he will be monitored by the NCA and the team management,” says Prasad. “The amount of stress the body goes through for an all-rounder is a lot. The fitness specialists (trainers) have to look after him, guide, so that he remains fit and strong.”

Asked how did Reddy’s bowling develop after playing at the senior level, Prasad says: “Credit has to be given to Hanuma Vihari for having moulded him. He was the captain under whom he flourished. From the beginning, Vihari always had confidence in him, he has supported that kid out and out. When there were batting surfaces, he turned out to be the third bowler, on a turning he played as the second fast bowler. He has always been groomed, always something special about the kid.”

For the former India wicket-keeper, Reddy still has some way to go to realise his potential.

“He has shown those glimpses and we (India) have been looking for all-rounders. He is still a youngster, has a long way to go in his career. You can’t expect 140s from him, he has his limitations within which he will have to get stronger and deliver. He is a very smart kid, and understands that. He will deliver.”