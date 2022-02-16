'Reinvent just a little bit and keep up with the times: Karthik shares key piece of advice for under-fire India star

India will start preparations for this year's T20 World Cup when Rohit Sharma's men face the West Indies in the T20I series opener on Wednesday. Having witnessed disappointment in the previous T20 showpiece event, India will look to find the perfect combination for this year's World Cup in Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The focus will also be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has lately been a pale shadow of his old self. The Indian bowler went wicketless in the ODI series versus South Africa, leading to his ouster from the subsequent home series against the West Indies. Bhuvneshwar has had his fair share of struggles with both form and injuries and the wide pool of talent in the current bowling mix makes it more difficult for him.

The senior bowler will expect better returns in Kolkata when India takes on the West Indies in the T20I series opener at the Eden Gardens. The 32-year-old Bhuvneshwar expects a change in fortunes and senior India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels the bowler has a great opportunity to get his mojo back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Sohail Tanvir, Ben Cutting engage in heated 'middle finger' exchange during PSL game; renew ugly spat from 2018

"Obviously everybody knows that he has not probably gone well as you would have liked him to in the previous series. So this is going to be a great opportunity for him to showcase his skills," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“It's a good thing that in Kolkata the ball does tend to move. So, I think under lights he'll be more than happy to swing the ball both ways and pick up a few early wickets,” he further added.

Karthik also underlined Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the ball both ways and trouble the batters with his variations. "I've always been impressed over the years by Bhuvi's ability to move the ball both ways. Also his ability to bowl good variations and mix it up with short stuff and bowl nasty at the death. I think he just needs to get back to that way. Maybe just reinvent himself just a little bit and keep up with the times," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian camp will look to rebuild the side and find the perfect combination for the T20 World Cup this year, and the West Indies T20Is will be the first obstacle in the build-up to the T20 spectacle. India may have blanked the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series but Karthik believes the visitors will compete much better in the shorter format assignment.

"West Indies' strength is this format. One interesting name is Shai Hope, obviously, he prefers the other two formats but it's good to see them backing him here as well. I'm sure he will be a backup for Nicholas Pooran.

"It does look like a pretty solid West Indies T20 team. I expect them to compete much better than what they did last week," he concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}