'Remember, you are good enough': De Villiers recalls telling Kohli he looked 'fidgety' while batting; 'Just slow down'

AB de Villiers is almost synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The former South African star represented the RCB for 11 years before announcing his retirement from the game in November last year. The right-handed ex-Proteas batter was bought by the franchise in 2011 and since cemented his place in the XI as one of the most attacking batters – not only for the team, but in the Indian Premier League as well.

During his time at RCB, de Villiers developed a strong friendship with Virat Kohli, who led the side from 2013-2021. The duo struck off an instant friendship when the South African arrived at the franchise and on the field, it shared a number of important partnerships throughout the years.

In April 2021, de Villiers had revealed that Kohli sought advice from the South African on his batting and the former Protea star opened up on it once again during an episode of RCB Podcast, which was released on Saturday.

“I would never give him tips unless he asked for it, which he did in that instance. I follow the game quite a bit. I enjoy sharing everything I know about the game whether it works for the guy or not, because I'm a strong believer in that got to work through your own battles, which he will and which he has done. We all do that,” said de Villiers.

“But from time to time, there's something small which keeps happening in your game. The stuff that I told him was very basic. To keep your eye on the ball. It looked like he was very fidgety; almost trying to hit the ball out of bowler's hand. I said just slow down a bit, let the ball come to you. Remember, you're good enough, you don't have to hit the ball off the deck. Just let it come to you.”

The former South African batter also believes that even he was given inputs from players like Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher from time to time during his international career.

“So, stuff like that. Sometimes it's just one little thing that someone says and you say, ''ah, I forgot about that.' So maybe just focus on that and forget about the rest. I felt a lot of moments like that in my career wher Kallis would pick something up or Boucher would say something,” said de Villiers.