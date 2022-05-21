'Boys are about to...': Ricky Ponting sends out warning ahead of DC's crucial match vs MI

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in a match that is set to bring to an end the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The equation is simple for DC, win the match and they will go through to the playoffs. If they lose it, Royal Challengers Bangalore can celebrate as they will be the team in the playoffs in place of the Rishabh Pant-led team. DC managed to stay in contention by beating Punjab Kings by 17 runs in their last match. (More IPL News)

It was the first time this season that they had managed to win two matches in a row, having beaten Rajasthan Royals in the match before that. Head coach Ricky Ponting said that the two wins have come on the back of the atmosphere in the team being upbeat in recent weeks.

“We have known for the last couple of weeks now that we have to win probably three of our last four games and as it stands now, we have to win our last game to make it to the playoffs, pure and simple. I have felt that our performances have got a little bit better in the last few days, we have managed to string together back to back wins,” Ponting said on DCTV.

DC's season has been disrupted on a number of occasions by injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in the camp.

“It has been up and down but we have played some good cricket. I have talked about trying to play our best cricket and peaking at the right time. I have just got a feeling that the boys are about to do that,” said Ponting.

"It is a long tournament and we have been together for about 10 to 11 weeks. We have shared some ups and downs on and off the field. But, you have got too find a way to change things up. We are changing things in preparation, trying to have a bit more fun a the back half of the tournament than we did earlier. Incorporate some games during training, I have got the boys to bring the speakers in the bus and get some music going.

“Sarfaraz has probably led the way with the singing and dancing on the bus. That is a really big part of it, players always play better when they are having fun. As hard as it has been for us to do that throughout this tournament, I have just had this sense that it has been different in the last couple of weeks.”

