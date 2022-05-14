DRS after 15 seconds? Rinku Singh argues with on-field umpires after being denied review in KKR vs SRH game

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh on Saturday made his way back to the dugout after being denied a Decision Review System (DRS) during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The DRS system has been a game-changer in the sport but it's also made things tricky at times. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

A player is given 15 seconds to make up his mind if he wants to use the option or not. Rinku, who was trapped plumb in front by Natarajan, didn't signal for the review, resulting in umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary denying him the opportunity to challenge the decision.

It all happened in the 12th over when the umpire took his time to raise his finger to adjudge Rinku out. While his batting partner Sam Billings signalled for the review immediately, Rinku was late in asking for the DRS.

Natarajan's precise yorker nonetheless was right on the money as replays showed the ball was hitting the middle and off stump, and the review would have been of no avail. Rinku walked back after scoring just five, leaving Kolkata tottering at 94 for five.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Nitish Rana (26) steadied Kolkata innings after opener Venkatesh Iyer perished on just 7 in the second over. Captain Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a 9-ball 15 but failed to convert it into a big score and fell prey to Umran Malik.

Kolkata, who are currently languishing in the bottom half with just 10 points in 12 games, opted to bat against Hyderabad in the must-win game at Pune. For the two-time IPL winners, Umesh Yadav came in place of an injured Pat Cummins who has gone back home, while Sam Billings will keep wickets instead of Sheldon Jackson.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, spinner Washington Sundar and seamer Marco Jansen are back in the side in place J Suchith and Fazalhaq Farooqi respectively.

