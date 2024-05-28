Rinku Singh reveals chat with India captain Rohit Sharma after T20 World Cup snub

Flamboyant India batter Rinku Singh opened up on the T20 World Cup snub as he failed to make it into the 15-member squad but will travel to the USA and West Indies as a reserve player. Rinku has a tremendous record in the T20 Internationals and was one of the prime contenders to get a place in the squad before the start of IPL 2024. His team KKR won the title but he didn't get much chance to bat as the top-scored the bulk of runs for the three-time champions. Rohit Sharma (R) with Rinku Singh during an IPL practice session (PTI)

The left-handed batter scored 356 runs in 11 innings for India at a staggering strike rate of 176.24. He has already won a couple of matches for India on his own. However, the selection committee went ahead with Shivam Dube over Rinku as the CSK star had a better IPL on an individual level. Meanwhile it was Rinku who lifted the IPL trophy with KKR in the end.

After clinching the title, Rinku opened up on the T20 WC snub and admitted that he was a bit upset in the beginning.

"Yes, anyone feels a little bad if he is not selected despite good performance. However, this time I could not get selected due to the team combination. It is okay, one should not think too much about things that are not in one's hands. Yes, I was a little upset in the beginning. Whatever happened is fine. Whatever happens, happens for good," Rinku Singh told Dainik Jagaran

The young batter also had a chat with India skipper Rohit Sharma after the squad selection during a training session ahead of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.



Rinku revealed that Rohit told him not to worry too much about the snub, as another T20 WC will take place in the next two years.

"Rohit Bhaiya did not say anything special. He only said that just keep working hard. There is a World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry too much. This is what he said to me," Rinku said.

Talking further about Rohit's captaincy, Rinku said that he didn't have much experience playing under his leadership but said that the swashbuckling opener supports the youth players very much.

"The whole world has seen how good his captaincy is. If I talk about myself personally, I have done only one tour with him so far. I have not even talked to him much. He supports the youth a lot. He only wants the youth to do well and he always says that play, do well," Rinku added.