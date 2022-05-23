Rishabh can't go to Kohli, Rohit and say 'He's nicked it, go upstairs': Ex-AUS star on Pant's DRS howler against MI

As Delhi Capitals crashed out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a defeat to Mumbai Indians, many blamed captain Rishabh Pant for his blunders behind the sticks on Saturday. The young keeper-batter dropped a catch and failed to review a caught-behind chance off Mumbai Indians batter Tim David, who went on to smash a match-winning 11-ball 34. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

The left-handed Pant did contribute with the willow by scoring 39, but his captaincy calls came under the radar following the five-wicket loss in the crucial tie. David, who turned the game on its head, appeared to have edged his first ball with technology suggesting the batsman had nicked it to Pant. The Capitals skipper, however, didn't go for the DRS, which became a hot topic of debate after the game.

Talking about the DRS call, former Australia tweaker Brad Hogg said Pant is the sole decision-maker at Delhi as opposed to the Indian camp that features the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"Last night, Pant and Thakur were affected greatly when Tim David nicked through to the keeper, and the umpire did not give it out. Tim David went on and belted the Delhi Capitals out of the final race. Firstly, let's go to Pant," said Hogg in an Instagram video.

"Pant can't go to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and say, 'He's nicked it, go upstairs' and pass the responsibility on. The responsibility of getting the review right is solely on Rishabh Pant. Last night, the responsibility affected him to hear the nick and back himself to go upstairs," he further added.

Pant said he didn't go for the review as most of his teammates inside the circle were not convinced. The howler cost them a place in the IPL play-offs as David slammed two boundaries and four sixes to take the game out of DC's grasp.

"We go to Thakur. Thakur is walking back to his mark for the final ball, looks up on the big screen, and the replay is there. Snicko shows Tim David had nicked it, and he had his man."

"All of a sudden he is thinking, 'Oh no, I've got to bowl this last ball to him. Pant should've gone up.' The next ball he is not focussed, over pitches it, and it goes for six. When things don't go your way, you've got to take a deep breath and re-focus," said the Australian.

