'Rishabh did a terrific job after he took over from Shreyas': Ponting refuses to blame 'young' Pant for loss against MI

Looking to cap their disappointing IPL season on a winning note, five-time champions Mumbai Indians were reeling at 95 for three while chasing a 160-run target against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. But Rohit Sharma's men managed to record a five-wicket win in front of their home fans, with Tim David producing a whirlwind 34 to knock Delhi out of the 10-team tournament. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Delhi, who needed two points to dislodge Royal Challengers Bangalore from the fourth spot, let go of their chances as skipper Rishabh Pant failed to take a DRS when David edged his first ball to the glovesman.

David got a reprieve and the missed review eventually returned to haunt Delhi in the crucial tie. As Delhi fell short of a playoffs berth, Pant's DRS howler was the major talking point. But coach Ricky Ponting extended his support to the skipper and said Pant is still young and learning the tricks of the trade.

Pant's captaincy was lauded by most in 2021 after the left-handed dasher took over the captaincy baton from Shreyas Iyer. Under Pant, the franchise finished first in the league stage with 20 points.

"Absolutely, no doubt in my mind that Rishabh even in the last season was the right choice for captain. Rishabh did a terrific job with the team after he took over from Shreyas (Iyer) after he injured his shoulders," Ponting said during the press conference after Delhi's loss.

"...he is just a young man and still learning captaincy. Being captain of a T20 team, especially in IPL, which is a high-pressure tournament, is not an easy thing to do and unfortunately, every single thing you do will be scrutinised. He certainly got my full backing."

Ponting further pointed out the other factors that led to Delhi's slump at the Wankhede. The Australia great also spoke about the DRS not being used against Mumbai's David.

"It is always hard to put a finger on one single aspect of the game. Top of the order our batting was poor, we were four down for 40, which is not the ideal way to start a T20 game, especially big games which you have to win," he said.

"Obviously, Tim David played well. He was probably out the first ball but there are so many aspects of the game we will be disappointed with. The players need to learn from games like that. I feel pretty gutted that the game slipped through out of our hands, we didn't close out the match in the last few overs," Ponting further said.

Following their loss in the virtual quarter-final versus Mumbai, Delhi ended the season in the fifth spot with seven wins in 14 matches.

