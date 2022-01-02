Rishabh Pant: Faster, sharper, one catch at a time

On Day 3 of last week’s Centurion Test, Rishabh Pant caught South Africa’s Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami, bringing up the 100th dismissal in his 26-Test career. He became the fastest Indian to the landmark, 10 Tests fewer than MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha, with his seven victims (all caught) helping India win the rain-hit game in South Africa’s fortress by 113 runs.

The feat is another statement of Pant’s growing prowess behind the stumps. It is also a resounding vindication of the promise he had showed in age-group cricket.

“His talent was always apparent. He had the potential, but crucially, he was the impact player capable of pulling his team from a losing position and putting it in a winning position. He was okay as a ‘keeper when he started, but everyone knew he would improve. Despite being on the bulkier side, he was always nimble on his feet,” former Delhi batter and coach KP Bhaskar said.

Since his 2018 debut in England, no wicketkeeper has scored more runs or effected more dismissals than Pant. It effectively makes him the most successful ‘keeper-batter currently. The success is not sudden. His debut series was a baptism of fire. Struggling to cope with the late swing in England—as Saha’s injury replacement, he did end the series with 15 victims—Pant conceded 76 byes in six innings, sending meme artists and critics into overdrive. An initial trigger movement to his left was the first flaw to be noticed on his winning debut at Trent Bridge.

The chiselling followed on return at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, who suggested minor tweaks to iron out the technical flaws.

The 2018-19 Australia series that followed saw Pant pluck 20 catches, besides scoring 159* in Sydney. In the Adelaide victory, he took 11 catches to equal the world record of most catches in a Test.

“I basically worked on his head position and body alignment. We also spoke on the mental side of the game, how to read certain passages of game and so on. He is a very intelligent cricketer who has his own methods,” More said.

So impressed was More with Pant’s cricketing smarts that last year he even billed him a future India captain. “I truly believe that, why not? He is a street-smart cricketer who is also an excellent reader of the game,” the former national chief selector said.

Bhaskar too swears by Pant’s game awareness.

“Pant is a very intelligent cricketer, very brainy. He reads the game very well from behind the stumps. Why do you think I made him captain of the Delhi team? Why else will Ricky Ponting make him lead Delhi Capitals? Yes, he is often guilty of wrong DRS calls, but that is not an indictment of his reading of match situations,” Bhasker, currently the Goa coach, added.

Pant’s three-and-a-half-year international career has had its share of turbulence. Memorable overseas efforts mixed with underwhelming returns. From being a starting XI certainty to being shunted out from all formats. The ignominy of a late 2019 World Cup call-up to contrast the dizzying high of The Gabba epic early last year.

Then, there is the inquisition of his ‘keeping skills on Indian tracks. Pant has played just two series in India—a two-Test rubber against West Indies in 2018 and a four-match series against England last year.

Both series raised questions over his ‘keeping on turning tracks. In 2019, he was taunted with chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ in an ODI against Australia in Mohali after missing two stumpings and a run-out. It contributed to Australia’s successful chase of 358 runs.

On day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai last year, Pant dropped Rory Burns down the leg side off Jasprit Bumrah. Two days later, he missed the stumping of Jack Leach, off R Ashwin. To add to his discomfiture, England’s Ben Foakes put up a wicketkeeping masterclass—notably stumping Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma and Pant.

More, who had then called Foakes the “best overseas keeper in Indian conditions”, believes Pant is a much-improved gloveman now and has leapfrogged Saha as India’s No 1 ‘keeper at home too.

“There’s no question about his technique. Wicketkeepers, like openers, mature with time. Every youngster goes through this tough early phase, and I believe Pant has the skills to learn from his errors and succeed at the highest level,” the 59-year-old said.

For Bhaskar, Pant’s batting makes him a front-runner. “What he has done with the bat in Australia and England can’t be ignored. In terms of ‘keeping, yes, spin maybe a little concern, but many great keepers started like that and gradually developed. The more he plays, the better he’ll get.

“A good ‘keeper always grabs his opportunities. That is something Pant can learn from Dhoni. He has great anticipation and I see no reason for him not to succeed at home.”

Pant’s evolution is also a direct function of the growth of India’s lethal pace pack. India's fast bowling attack boasts the best average and strike rate—overall, home, and away, among all major Test teams since the start of 2018. Between January 1, 2018 and the end of the first Ashes Test, Bumrah and Co have picked 420 wickets from 39 matches, establishing themselves as the fast-bowling royalty of the modern era.

And India having toured outside the sub-continent extensively in this period has meant Pant has got his fair share of edges. Not surprisingly, 81 of his 104 dismissals have come against pace.

“We must give due credit to the bowlers for creating opportunities,” More said. “We have a world-class pace attack and a very good spin combination, especially at home. These things always keep the wicketkeeper in play. I can see a long and bright career for Pant.”