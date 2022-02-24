'Rishabh Pant is first priority of the team': Former BCCI selector says Dravid 'didn't say anything wrong' to Saha

Wriddhiman Saha's Test axe has been a hot topic of discussion and debate, especially after the stumper's recent comments about current India head coach Rahul Dravid. Saha, 37, was part of the India squad in the three-Test away series in South Africa but didn't feature in the starting eleven.

He previously played for India in the home Test series against New Zealand last year and notched up an unbeaten knock of 61 despite being injured to bail India out of trouble in the first Test. Following his exclusion from the Test squad, Saha said that he was told he wouldn't be “considered henceforth” by the team management, adding that head coach Rahul Dravid even suggested him to retire.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," said Saha as quoted by PTI. “Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement.”

Amid the debate over Saha's future with the Indian team, former selector and cricketer Sarandeep Singh has backed Dravid for being clear with the veteran stumper. According to Singh, the team management already has Rishabh Pant in their wings, making it difficult for Saha to break into the playing eleven.

"I don't think Dravid said anything wrong, this is the time when Saha should think about himself he is 37 years old. He will not get selected for the last eleven so why does he wants to be selected in the team to just sit on the bench when we have a young wicketkeeper," Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

"Pant is first priority of the team and he will play for a long time," he added.

Saha had also revealed that he had received a message from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly in November. Ganguly had told him that the wicketkeeper-batter doesn't have to worry about his place in the side “as long as I'm here.”

Saha last week also shook the cricket fraternity as he shared a disturbing message from a journalist where he was belittled for not agreeing to an interview.

