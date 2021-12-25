Rishabh Pant key for India at No 6 in his maiden South Africa series

The group of India players rested from the home series against New Zealand was training together in Mumbai a couple of weeks back before leaving for South Africa. Rishabh Pant was among them. During one centre-wicket practice session at the Sharad Pawar Academy, he asked India’s side-arm (throw down) trio to send down bouncers. Not once did he look to duck. All he wanted to do was take the leather off the ball, and dispatch it to the fence on either side. Not that he shies away from adopting a similar approach in top-flight cricket, but that day he gave himself the freedom to have fun in the nets.

Whether it was a precursor to his approach to batting in South Africa, we will find out soon. But on evidence of his daredevilry in a short career—25 Tests since his 2018 debut—you would want to settle down with popcorn in hand should a match situation allow him to cut loose. At 24, Pant is already a well-travelled cricketer. With the current South Africa tour, he completes the full set of SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). He’s been to England twice, but never before to South Africa, even for limited-overs cricket.

Pace, bounce and carry will not cause discomfort to the Delhi dasher, particularly after his knocks at Sydney and Brisbane on the 2020-21 Australia tour. His first scoring shot in his famous fourth innings 89* in the Gabba Test was a pull in front of square against Pat Cummins. But a fiery spell of short-pitched bowling will always have its place in Test cricket. Pant didn’t find it that easy when New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner tested him with one such spell in the World Test Championship final at Southampton. Pant’s preparations seem to be in tune with what tactic India expect the South Africa pace attack to adopt.

Thanks to his early promise, Pant has been handed the responsibility of batting at No 6 for more than a year now. That's unlikely to change. That’s the only way India can stick to a five-bowler strategy in the absence of a pace-bowling all-rounder.

“Having a young player who can bat aggressively at No 6 bodes well for the Indian side,” said former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim. “I am sure he understands that there will be phases when he will have to buckle down and ride out spells from quality pacers. But because he is so strong with shots square of the wicket, it will help him score runs at a decent pace in South Africa.”

This year’s England tour was Pant’s biggest challenge. After his belligerent hundred at The Oval in 2018, the series this summer tested his technique to the fullest. The English seamers forced him to retreat after standing outside the crease to the Dukes ball for almost the whole tour. He managed only 146 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.85. But he seemed to have found a method to score in the final innings of the fourth Test at The Oval with a 50. India won the game to take a 2-1 series lead—Covid in their camp forced the final Test to be postponed.

When the ball is not swinging big, Pant can drive, cut and pull. He can do all of that with one hand off the bat handle too. Karim, who is among the support staff at Delhi Capitals—Pant is the captain—says IPL captaincy has helped him gain “better game awareness”.

With the keeping gloves too, Pant won’t find South Africa as challenging as England was. “We saw that he understood the nuances of English conditions, keeping to the wobble and late movement. Keeping in South Africa will be manageable for him,” said Karim. “It’s also been heart-warming to watch him keep so well to spinners. The bowlers can trust him now.” That’s contributed to making Pant India’s No 1 wicket-keeper, ahead of the technically sound Wriddhiman Saha.

Pant is also among the young cricketers in the current India side who have benefited by working under Rahul Dravid in the U19 and India A squads. Dravid’s task will now be to turn him into a finished product, in front and behind the wicket. Pant though relishes the challenges with a smile on his face. If he can photo bomb DC coach Ricky Ponting in a live interview, he can do that to Dravid too. India will hope he crashes the South Africa party too.