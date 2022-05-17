‘Rishabh Pant’s ego was more important or DC's win? Can't be match-winner with 4 sixes off 4 balls': Ex-India cricketers

Former India cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha were not impressed with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's batting against Punjab Kings on Monday. Walking out to bat in a crucial situation when the momentum of the match had just started to swing towards PBKS, Pant lost his cool and played a reckless shot to gift his wicket to Liam Livingstone. Ojha said Pant let a golden opportunity of establishing himself as an all-situation match-winner slip by playing that shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He is an established batter. He is being looked at as an option for future (India) captaincy, someone who can be a match-winner for the Indian team for a long time. Who is match-winner? Hitting 4 sixes off 4 balls is not being a match-winner. Match-winner can build an innings, takes responsibility too. So Pant let off a golden opportunity. Livingston was brought into the attack only to get Pant out. PBKS didn't care even if he had gone for six sixes," Ojha told Cricbuzz.

Also Read | 'It was Kohli's chance to win IPL as captain. Bowling one bad over shattered me'

Pant walked in to bat after Lalit Yadav was dismissed in the last ball of the 11th over. In the next over, Pant got off the mark with a single off Livingstone. When he got the strike back, he hit his trademark one-handed six by dancing down the track. The England all-rounder then played little mind games. He stopped on his tracks before delivering the next ball, perhaps trying to have a clear idea about Pant's movements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This seems to have affected Pant as the DC captain charged down the track way too early in the next ball. Livingstone saw that, threw it wide and got the left-hander stumped for 7 off 3 balls.

Former India pacer RP Singh, Pant let his ego dictate terms instead of staying calm and build an innings.

Also Read | Riyan Parag posts ‘no one’s gonna care…' tweet after being slammed by Ex players

"Your ego is more important or winning the match? The momentum had already shifted towards PBKS. You can't blame Lalit Yadav, he is a youngster but Pant should have taken more responsibility. Livingstone set a trap and he fell right into it. He is not an established bowler. He was playing with his temper. He forced Pant into an ego battle," Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant hasn't had the best of IPLs with the bat so far. He has got starts on a number of occasions but has failed to carry on to get a big one.

"Yes, as captain he (Rishabh Pant) he should have definitely taken more responsibility. Viewers enjoy these mini battles in a match but DC suffered because of this. He had already hit a six in the over so the next shot was not on. Pant hasn't played any match-winning knock in IPL 2022 so this was his opportunity. It was a crucial time and there are a lot of expectations from a captain in these situations," Singh said.

DC, however, went on to win the match by 17 runs and stay well and truly alive in the race to playoffs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON