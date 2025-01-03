Rishabh Pant suffers bruises with multiple body blows, curbs attacking instinct days after 'honest' chat with Gambhir

Rishabh Pant battled it out on the first day of the fifth Test against Australia, copping multiple body blows against a fierce bowling attack. Pant showed tremendous grit to fight through a full session, scoring 32 runs from 80 balls in a session where only 50 runs were added in 25 overs. India's Rishabh Pant is hit by a bouncer(AFP)

The blows he received were painful and frequent. Pant was hit on his bicep, helmet, and twice in the sensitive abdominal region, each time requiring immediate attention from the physio. After one particularly painful blow near the shoulder, the physio had to sprint onto the field to tend to him. Despite the discomfort, Pant kept his composure, standing firm at the crease.

Pant innings follows an ‘honest conversation’ with Gautam Gambhir; it was reported following the Melbourne Test that the Indian head coach had a strict chat with Pant over his reckless dismissals across both innings at the MCG.

Pant's fighting innings, however, was not without its moments of flair. He lofted debutant Beau Webster for a straight six, showing his trademark aggression when the opportunity arose. A cheeky back cut off Nathan Lyon just before tea showcased his skill, and his efforts to stay patient in the tough circumstances were commendable.

However, his persistence came to an unfortunate end when, having reached 40 off 98 deliveries, Pant fell to a well-directed short-pitched delivery from Scott Boland. The ball, slower off the surface, caught Pant slightly off balance as he attempted to time it towards midwicket.

There was barely any solid contact, and Pat Cummins, stationed at short cover, took a simple catch to dismiss Pant, ending what had been a brave, fighting knock.

Pant’s departure left India struggling, with Nitish Kumar Reddy falling on the very next delivery to leave the side reeling at 120/6.

Drama in Sydney

In a series already fraught with tension, Pant's fight was set against a backdrop of deep uncertainty in the Indian camp. Rohit Sharma’s surprising absence from the playing XI raised eyebrows, with the 37-year-old's dismal returns of just 31 runs in five innings leading to his "rest" from the crucial final Test.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had stepped in as the captain during Rohit's paternity leave earlier in the series, took over the leadership role once again.

India's batting woes were further compounded by early dismissals, including Virat Kohli’s familiar weakness against deliveries outside off-stump, which saw him jab at a ball from Scott Boland to be caught in the slip cordon for 17. The dismissal marked the 22nd time since 2021 that Kohli had fallen to a pacer while fishing at deliveries outside off-stump, a concerning trend for the Indian batter.