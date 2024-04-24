Rishabh Pant surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to become second-highest 50-plus run scorer for DC
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant etched his name in the franchise's history book by becoming the second-highest player with the most 50-plus scores for DC in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Pant kept his blistering form intact as he brought up his third half-century of the ongoing season with a six at long-on in just 34 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
This marked his 19th 50-plus score for DC, his tally bettered by veteran opener David Warner who has 24 50-plus scores for the franchise.
Shikhar Dhawan is on the number third spot with 18 50-plus scores for DC while, Shreyas Iyer and former India opener Virender Sehwag are level with 16 fifty-plus scores for the franchise.
Coming to the match, after being put to bat, DC started with a new opening batting pair set up for this high-value fixture, with in-form Jake Fraser McGurk joining Prithvi Shaw in the absence of his usual partner Warner.
Axar and Pant with steady and strong at the crease brought up their 50-partnership within just 34 balls. DC's plans to send Axar Patel up the order brought fruit for them as he completed his second IPL half-century within just 37 balls.
Axar's sensational innings of 66 runs came to an end with Noor Ahmed redeeming himself after getting hit for back-to-back sixes. Pant kept his blistering form going and brought up his third half-century of the ongoing season with six at long-on in just 34 balls. Tristan Stubbs then came out to bat.
Captain Gill's plan of bringing Sai Kishore for the 19th over failed significantly as Stubbs single-handedly smoked the spinner for 22 runs with the help of two maximums and 2 boundaries.
In the last over, Pant destroyed experienced bowler Mohit Sharma for 4 sixes and one boundary, taking DC's total to 224/4 in 20 overs.
