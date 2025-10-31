Rishabh Pant tanks on return, throws his wicket away as South Africa A take lead against India A

Rishabh Pant’s much-anticipated return to first-class cricket ended in a brief, tantalising glimpse of his familiar aggression before an untimely dismissal as India A folded for 234 against South Africa A on the second day of their four-day match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The visitors took firm control, stretching their overall lead to 105 runs by stumps. India A captain Rishabh Pant(PTI)

Back in action after a three-month injury layoff, Pant walked in to a warm reception but lasted just 29 minutes, making 17 runs off 22 balls. The left-hander began in typical fashion, attempting an audacious heave off pacer Tshepo Moreki even before he had settled. He soon got going, lofting off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen over mid-on for his first boundary and later pulling Moreki confidently behind square for another four. However, his innings ended abruptly when he hesitated on a back-foot defensive stroke, offering a simple catch to Zubayr Hamza at gully — a moment of indecision that mirrored India A’s inconsistent batting display.

Pant, though, looked sharp and assured behind the stumps, moving well laterally and showing no visible signs of discomfort from his recent recovery. His glovework drew praise as he effected tidy collections and remained vocal throughout South Africa A’s innings. Yet with the bat, the comeback lacked the substance he would have hoped for, falling to Subrayen, who tormented India A’s middle order with a masterful spell of 5 for 61.

Earlier, India A had dismissed South Africa A for 309, adding the final wicket quickly in the morning session. Openers Sai Sudharsan (38) and Ayush Mhatre (65) gave the hosts a solid start, adding 90 for the first wicket before a collapse saw them lose five wickets for 92 runs. Mhatre’s fluent strokeplay — highlighted by a pristine straight drive off Okuhle Cele and a cover drive off Subrayen — stood out in an innings otherwise marked by tentative stroke-making.

Devdutt Padikkal’s tame chip to short midwicket and Rajat Patidar’s reckless drive reflected the lack of application that undid India’s promising start. Ayush Badoni’s brisk 38 off 47 balls helped reduce the deficit before he too fell attempting a big hit.

By stumps, South Africa A’s openers Jordan Hermann (12*) and Lesego Senokwane (9*) had extended the lead past 100 without loss, tightening their grip on the contest and leaving India A with much to ponder — including Pant’s search for rhythm in his long-awaited return to red-ball cricket.