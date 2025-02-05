Rishabh Pant's inspiring move, pledges 10% of commercial earnings to his newly-launched foundation

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, in an inspiring move, revealed on Wednesday that he will contribute 10 per cent of all his commercial earnings towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation moving forward. He reckoned the act will further cricketing and non-cricketing causes through this endeavour. Rishabh Pant is seen during the presentation ceremony after Saurashtra won a Ranji trophy cricket match against Delhi, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Jan. 24(PTI)

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Pant opened up on his foundations and the decision to open it.

“Everything I am, everything I have, is because of the beautiful sport of cricket. All I have is because of the life lessons it has taught me. I am fortunate and grateful to be in this position, and even more full of gratitude following my accident a couple of years ago,” he said. “Thanks for your love, blessings, and support. What I have learnt in life is to never give up and always keep smiling with hope.

“Now my aim is to bring more smiles to people with this, just as I try to do with my game. I have been thinking a lot about giving back, and what better time than now. Going forward, I will dedicate 10 per cent of my commercial income towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation,” added the 27-year-old.

Pant added the details about his 'RPF' project will be announced soon.

“The RPF is a project very dear to me, and details of the cause are close to my heart. It will be announced in the next couple of months. I’m very excited, and can’t wait to get started and share more details with you all! Thank you for your love and support,” concluded the North Zone cricketer.

Pant gears up for Champions Trophy

The India star's next big assignment is the Champions Trophy, ahead of which the team will play a preparatory series at home against England. The contest comprises three matches, beginning Thursday, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Pant will be vying for the primary wicketkeeper-batter spot in the playing XI, with KL Rahul being his sole competitor. It is yet to be seen of India favour a left-handed batter in the middle-order to continue with Rahul, who performed the role during the 2023 ODI World Cup.