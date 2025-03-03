Benched Rishabh Pant's role in Champions Trophy revealed by Rohit Sharma: 'Got a batter sitting in the dugout...'

Rishabh Pant is arguably among the more notable of the names on the Indian bench for the ongoing Champions Trophy. KL Rahul's extraordinary record with the bat in the lower middle order for India in ODIs and his consistency with the gloves has resulted in Pant being relegated to the bench in the 50-over format despite being among the first names on the team sheet in Test cricket. India captain Rohit Sharma has now opened up on what Pant's role is in the squad for the tournament. KL Rahul's extraordinary ODI record in the lower middle order has resulted in Rishabh Pant being relegated to the bench(PTI)

India are playing all their matches in Dubai despite the tournament being officially hosted in Pakistan and Rohit said that they had structured the larger squad to prepare for the conditions they could find. “There's a lot of cricket that has been played (in Dubai recently),” said Rohit in a press conference ahead of India's semi-final fixture against Australia.

“So, we somehow kind of knew that the surfaces are going to be slow. We were watching ILT20, which was played here. And we thought the slower bowlers will be a lot more helpful. And then we've got a batter sitting in the dugout anyway. And if we need a batter to come in, Rishabh is there for us. So, we thought with an extra option of the spin, there's always a chance that we can play those guys. So that was pretty much the thinking behind that,” said Rohit.

India don’t have an unfair advantage, says Rohit

Rohit said that India don't have an advantage over other sides in the tournament due to them playing all their matches in Dubai. The rest of the teams travelled between Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan and to Dubai whenever they played India in the group stage. Australia and South Africa both travelled to Dubai as they knew who would play India in the Emirate only after final group game between Rohit Sharma's side and New Zealand. South Africa are now travelling back to Lahore to face New Zealand in the second semi-final.

"No, look, the three matches we played, the nature of the surface was the same. But in all three games, the pitch has behaved differently. Today, we saw that when the bowlers were bowling, their ball was swinging a little. We didn't see that in the first two games when our bowlers were bowling. And in the evening, it's a little cold in the air. So, there are obviously a lot of chances of that swing. We know this. But the three games we played, there are four or five surfaces that are being used. So, every surface has a different nature. We don't know which wicket will be played," said Rohit.

"In the semi-final, we don't know which pitch is going to be played. Yes, we don't know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-final. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening. We will play on that. This is not our home, this is Dubai. So, we don't play so many matches here. This is new for us too," he said.