Riyan Parag shares 'It doesn't matter what the world thinks of you' post on Instagram while holding IPL runner-up trophy

Riyan Parag said that he is just going to look back at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season and “smile”. Parag had a chance at winning his first IPL title when the Rajasthan Royals reached just their second final since 2009 but they ended up losing the final by seven wickets to tournament debutants Gujarat Titans.

It brought to an end a see-saw season for Parag individually, in which he scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 138.63 in 14 innings. He was hardly used as a bowler this season and took one wicket.

“Sometimes all you can do is look back and smile. Smile because it doesn’t matter what the world thinks of you. Smile because when you get to bed every single night, knowing you’ve given your 100%, it is always going to be good. It wasn’t our night yesterday but it is surely the start of something memorable. Don’t drop the smiles because we couldn’t make it to your yesterday but smile because we will surely be a part of your tomorrow, one day. Until then, hang on and Halla Bol,” said Parag in his post.

RR finished second in the league table with nine wins out of the 14 matches and successfully qualified, and then went on to play GT in the summit clash for the title. Their batting order failed to fire on the night as they were restricted to 130/9. Parag fell after scoring a run-a-ball 15.

