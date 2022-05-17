Riyan Parag posts ‘no one’s gonna care…' tweet hours after being slammed by former cricketers and fans

Riyan Parag is an interesting character. It is difficult to keep the eyes off him. Either with his breathtaking talent with bat and ball or with his mannerisms on the field, Parag somehow or the other always manages to stay in the thick of things. The Rajasthan Royals' youngster's gesture after taking a low catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had not gone down well with the fans and commentators recently. Parag was criticized on-air by former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and was trolled heavily by fans on social media.

That, however, has had little effect on the young all-rounder. Hours after being slammed on social media, Parag took to Twitter to put out a cryptic tweet. The right-hander from Assam said 'there is so much more to life...'

"No one's gonna care in 20 years, soooo much more to life.... enjoy it," he tweeted on Monday night.

In the final over of the RR vs LSG match, Parag took a catch in the deep. He then pretended to touch the ball on the ground and held his pose for some time. It was in response to his attempted catch in the previous over which was rightly deemed as not out by the umpire as the ball had touched the ground before settling into his palms.

An over later, Parag got another opportunity and this time took a clean catch to send Stoinis back. Former cricketers Hayden and Ian Bishop were, however, not impressed with Parag's way of celebrating.

"I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly," said former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden in the commentary box.

“Future will determine that,” said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who was in the box with Hayden, when replays showed Parag's gesture.

This was not the first time Parag found himself in the middle of a social media stir in this IPL. Earlier, he was slammed by fans for celebrating Virat Kohli's wicket with. He was also involved in a heated argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore players Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel in the match in which he had scored a match-winning half-century.

Parag will next be seen in action on May 20 as RR continue their quest of making it to the playoffs. They will take on Chennai Super Kings.

