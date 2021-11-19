Road to The Ashes: Relive Ben Stokes' wonder knock at Headingley in 2019

A century old rivalry rooted back to 1882 'The Ashes' has seen it all, the dedication, the grit, the fierceness and the records. Regarded as one of the oldest and biggest rivalry in the history of cricket, Ashes had its own share of celebrated moments between the Arch Rivals Australia and England.

One such moment was Ben Stokes' greatest test knock in The Ashes 2019 at Headingley, which helped England register their most successful chase of 359 runs in test cricket.

Ben Stokes took the cricketing world by storm when he played one of the greatest Test knocks ever witnessed and lead England to a miraculous victory over Australia in the third match of the Ashes series.

The Ashes is pretty evenly-poised.

Stokes' unbelievable knock of 135 not out off 219 balls helped England chase down the target of 359, making it their highest successful run chase in Test history.

A sea of fans bursts into wild celebrations with Ben Stokes at the centre of the frame, his heavily tattooed arms punching the cool Yorkshire air as batting partner Jack Leach sprints to him.

A picture that tells a thousand words - jitters of the England team and fans through a 76-run last wicket partnership, one of the most important single run scored by a No. 11 facing 17 deliveries in an hour’s defiance against Australia’s pace battery, one of the great.

The 2019 narrative dominated by Stokes’ defiant 135 sent Australia into a tizzy. Coach Justin Langer went into a fit of rage, kicking the waste bin after Nathan Lyon fumbled a Leach run-out.

