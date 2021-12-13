'Rohit is countering every point intelligently': Ex-PAK captain reacts to Sharma's comments on Kohli in latest interview

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has reacted to Rohit Sharma's comments on India's former T20I and ODI skipper Virat Kohli in his latest interview, saying that Rohit is extremely "intelligent" and he is already showing why.

Bcci.tv released a short video interview with the nation's new white-ball skipper on Sunday, wherein he spoke about multiple topics ranging from Kohli and Dravid to team culture. He lauded Kohli for taking the Indian team to new heights and commended him for his intensity.

Left-hander Butt, while addressing Rohit's statements in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, said:

"Rohit Sharma is countering every point very intelligently. There are all kinds of talks floating on social media w.r.t. to the send-off (from captaincy) given to Kohli. Rohit Sharma has all the credentials (to take over the role); he is an outstanding player and a great captain and he was bound to take over next."

Butt also added that Kohli will also understand the reason behind BCCI passing the baton to fellow senior pro Rohit.

"It makes sense to have only a single captain in white-ball cricket. Somewhere down the line, Virat Kohli will also understand this. They have been the captain and vice-captain for several years. There should be no issue if they back each other,

"Rohit Sharma is trying to keep everything calm and cool. What he has said is also true as Kohli has raised the bar of Indian cricket with his intensity," he said.

Concluding his point, Butt opined that Sharma could only be a "short-term" replacement.

"Sharma could just be a short-term captain. Being 34 years old, the player is expected to play for only the next 3-4 years. I don't think any other player was ready apart from Sharma for the captaincy role at the moment," Butt said.

