'Rohit is willing to throw bait': Karthik lauds India captain on 'brave move' during Windies' run-chase in 2nd ODI

During the second ODI of the series against West Indies in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma made a bold decision during the closing stages of the visitor's run-chase when he brought Washington Sundar into the attack. With the Windies requiring 49 runs to win from 36 deliveries, Rohit handed the ball to Sundar immediately after Mohammed Siraj had conceded 11 runs in the 44th over.

Sundar eventually conceded only two runs in the over while also taking the important wicket of Odean Smith. India won the game in the next over, bowling the visitors out on 193.

Following the game, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lauded Rohit Sharma on the “brave move” to bowl Sundar.

“I really liked Rohit’s move of bringing Sundar on when Odean Smith was going good. That was a brave move. It was a very interesting one to bring the off-spinner on with the right-handers in play. He (Rohit) is willing to throw a bit of a bait," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

“The beauty of Sundar is that he is able to absorb pressure. You know the batter is going to go after you. So you need some skill and talent. That is the captain and bowler camaraderie blossoming.”

However, former South African captain Shaun Pollock also found a flow in Sundar's bowling.

“The only concern for me having watched the bowling line-up was Washington Sundar. The guys behind the scene need to help him come up with a game plan. Once the left-handers are on strike, you can see how comfortable he is. (But) he was just too predictable against right-handers, darting it back of a length. They were able to get on to him,” observed Pollock.

“He needs to work on changing the angle every once in a while. If he goes on to surfaces that are flat going forward, he needs to have that confidence that he has a little bit more up his sleeve.”