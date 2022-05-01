Rohit, Rahul, Kohli and India’s best top 3 in T20s

Virat Kohli struck his first fifty of this IPL on Saturday and KL Rahul has been in good form this season. And with Rohit Sharma, one may expect them to fill the top three batting spots for India in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

However, since last year’s T20 World Cup debacle in the UAE, the three have not batted together in the top order in the nine games India have played since.

Sharma, who took over from Kohli as India’s T20 captain, opened in all matches but one. In seven of the nine matches the team also tried to break the monotony of three right-handers by using Ishan Kishan.

While one reason for the heavyweights not batting together may be India’s rest-and-rotation policy, such a strategy shift was necessitated during last year’s World Cup itself, after Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi broke the back of India’s top order in Dubai. In the two matches of significance that followed, Kohli dropped down the order to allow Kishan to open against New Zealand and promoted Rishabh Pant to No 3 against Afghanistan.

Does the Sharma-Rahul Dravid think tank have a similar game plan for the upcoming T20 World Cup, to infuse more dynamism in the top-order batting? What do the selectors think? If such a tactical change is on the table, how can India get the best out of Kohli in a World Cup?

Such considerations were previously overlooked as Sharma, Rahul and Kohli were India’s most prolific T20I run scorers in the top order. Their IPL records may tell a different tale, but in T20Is Sharma is India’s top-scorer followed by Kohli, the currently out-of-favour Shikhar Dhawan, and then Rahul.

Why is a shake-up then even up for discussion? It’s not a question of form, for these are players of some vintage. While Sharma, Rahul and Kohli have batted almost all their career in the top order and scored a lot of runs, the three bat in a similar way, taking time before going on the offensive. Among them, Sharma stands out with a strike rate of 142.12—ranked No 6 in the world among those batting in the top 3. In Sharma’s case, he makes up for watchful starts due to his high boundary-striking (4s and 6s) percentage in an innings (64%). Among other Indians in the top order, Virender Sehwag’s strike rate was world class at 145.38. Despite his underwhelming average (21.88), Sehwag’s high boundary percentage (68%) allowed him to give impetus to the team with quick-fire starts even at a time the format was in its infancy.

KOHLI’S BATTING SPOT

Kohli did what Sharma does, successfully in the 2016 IPL season by switching gears from a strike rate of 120 in the powerplay, to 152 in the middle overs to 219 at the death.

In subsequent years, Kohli has been slowed down in the middle overs, primarily by wrist spinners, which has hurt his and RCB’s batting tempo. On days Kohli cannot bat the innings out and accelerate, as was the case on Saturday against Gujarat Titans, it impacts the number of balls the finishers get to play.

Such details don’t reflect in the batting averages, which in Kohli’s case remains very high at 54.7 in T20Is, and 36.55 in IPL. But combining his strike rate (137.16 in T20Is, 129.51 in IPL) and lower boundary percentage (52% in T20Is, 54 % in IPL), Kohli doesn’t quite remain the King he is in the game’s older formats.

His most sparkling T20I show in recent times was in March 2021 when he struck a 52-ball 80 not out against England, as opener with Sharma. But he has failed to replicate such an enterprising performance since. Despite giving up captaincy, Kohli’s batting off late has struck a discordant note as efforts to switch gears in T20 have converged with his dip in form.

OPTIONS BEFORE SELECTORS

India have experimented very little in the top 3, but when they have, despite it being a very small sample size, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav (S/R 146.55 and 148.55) have showed they can give the scoring a push.

A look at top-order batters around the world with the best strike rates in T20Is–

Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Shane Watson, Jason Roy—and in IPL—Jos Buttler, Sehwag, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle—show they are/were all high on boundary hitting. Among Indians, Sharma stands tall. But Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi are ranked No 5 and 6 on the IPL list with Sanju Samson 10th. So, if the selectors are searching for aggressive top order choices, they do have interesting options.