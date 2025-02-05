Rohit reminded of 2023 WC final's 'missing X-factor' over KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant debate: 'Give extended rope to...'

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath shared his bold opinion while picking between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for a place in the XI as a wicketkeeper batter for the Champions Trophy. The Indian management has a tricky task ahead of themselves to make a call between Rahul and Pant, as the upcoming three-match ODI series is going to play a key role in decision-making. India's Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at a warm-up session(PTI)

Rahul has been the designated wicketkeeper batter for India in the 50-over format in the past couple of years in Pant's absence, who was dealing with multiple injuries in 2023, which he sustained during the horrific car accident.

Badrinath admitted that Rahul has done a decent job filling the wicketkeeper's role, but he suggested that India needs an X-factor, and he feels Pant has the credentials for this. The former cricketer also have a strong feeling about Pant leading the Indian team in future.

"There is one more spot, which is between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. I still think it's a 50-50 decision. Yes, KL Rahul has done well and he has been in good form, but I want that X-factor. I am a big fan of Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a future captain in multiple formats," Badrinath told Star Sports.

In the lone ODI series India played last year, Rahul was given the first preference against Sri Lanka; however, in the later matches, Pant was also picked in the XI.

‘X-factor was missing in the World Cup final’

Badrinath suggested that Pant, as a captaincy prospect, should get an extender rope in the side. He also commented that India felt his absence during the 2023 ODI World Cup final with no other X-factor in the line-up. Rahul had an incredible ODI World Cup 2023, but his slow fifty in the final came under the scanner.

"I don't know which formats, definitely in Test cricket, but then going on probably in white-ball cricket as well. So I want to give an extended rope to Rishabh Pant, being a left-hander and the X-factor that he brings in. That's what you need. That's what happened. The X-factor was missing in the World Cup final," Badrinath added.