Rohit Sharma believes players have a lot of time to work on fitness and skills ahead of IPL 2020

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:54 IST

The Indian Premier League is set to return in September 2020. After much deliberation, the governing council made the decision to hold this year’s IPL in UAE from September 19 till November 10. The players are looking to get back into the groove ahead of the 13th season and have been regularly posting their practice videos. They have been in lockdown for much of the last 5 months and weren’t able to practice outdoors due to restrictions.

Now the focus would be on getting back to shape and working hard on fitness. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma believes there is enough time for the players before the IPL to build up their fitness and skills.

“Hopefully, the gym will open this week and I can start my indoor (strength training) sessions. Right now, due to Mumbai monsoons, you can’t train outdoor. I am planning to write a letter to MCA (on using indoor facilities),” Rohit told PTI.

“We have a lot of time in our hands...I will be taking it slow. Luckily, I don’t think there is any rush that I need to show. We have enough time. I will work on getting back to the ground slowly because the temperature in Dubai is 40 degrees. It’s not easy,” he said.

“It’s the longest gap that I have ever had in my career without holding a bat. It will be a bit challenging. Unless I play, I will not know where I am and how I feel but body is completely fine. I feel physically more strong than ever because of the last four months,” Rohit said.

India batsman Suresh Raina recently made some comments regarding Rohit Sharma being the next ‘MS Dhoni’ due to his credentials as a captain.

Rohit was then asked about those comments by Raina and how his captaincy differs from others. The Mumbai Indians skipper stated that Dhoni is one of a kind and ‘nobody can be like him’.

“Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit said in a video on Twitter.