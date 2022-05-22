Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma has his say on Rishabh Pant's captaincy calls in MI vs DC game: 'That is something I spoke to him about'
cricket

Rohit Sharma has his say on Rishabh Pant's captaincy calls in MI vs DC game: 'That is something I spoke to him about'

Amid the rising criticism over his calls, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had his say on Pant
Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant(iplt20.com)
Published on May 22, 2022 05:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Despite posting a low total at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in what was a must-win game for Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant's men did have plenty of opportunities to pull things back in their favour. However, a couple of captaincy errors in the crunch moments from Pant cost Delhi the match and a place in the playoffs. And amid the rising criticism over his calls, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had his say on Pant. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

The first of the error and the biggest of all happened when Tim David had arrived at the crease. Pant had admitted that he had heard a sound, but opted against reviewing for the caught behind. Replays later showed a significant spike in the UltraEdge. David's blistering knock helped Mumbai recover and win by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. And moments before that, Pant had dropped a sitter to give Dewald Brevis a reprieve.

ALSO READ: 'What does common sense demand?': Ravi Shastri baffled by Rishabh Pant's captaincy decision during MI vs DC clash

Speaking on Pant in the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that "little fumbles can happen" in big games like these and backed the youngster to bounce back strongly.

RELATED STORIES

"He is a quality captain, there's no doubt about it. In the past seasons we have seen how he has led his team. Sometimes things don't go your way, it is as simple as that. I have been through these kind of situations before and I was just telling him about the same thing. These kind of things happen on the ground, sometimes it just doesn't go your way. So, there is nothing wrong in it," Rohit said.

"You can take a lot of learnings from all of this and try and keep things simple. He's got a great mind, he reads the game well from behind. It's a high pressure tournament and those little fumbles can happen. But it is important not to lose confidence and not to start doubting yourself. That is something I spoke to him about. He's a confident guy, he'll come back strong next season," he added.

Delhi needed a win to move to the playoffs, but the errors cost the team the big opportunity as MI's victory ensured RCB the final playoffs spot. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl rohit sharma rishabh pant
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP