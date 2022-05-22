Rohit Sharma has his say on Rishabh Pant's captaincy calls in MI vs DC game: 'That is something I spoke to him about'

Despite posting a low total at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in what was a must-win game for Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant's men did have plenty of opportunities to pull things back in their favour. However, a couple of captaincy errors in the crunch moments from Pant cost Delhi the match and a place in the playoffs. And amid the rising criticism over his calls, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had his say on Pant. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

The first of the error and the biggest of all happened when Tim David had arrived at the crease. Pant had admitted that he had heard a sound, but opted against reviewing for the caught behind. Replays later showed a significant spike in the UltraEdge. David's blistering knock helped Mumbai recover and win by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. And moments before that, Pant had dropped a sitter to give Dewald Brevis a reprieve.

ALSO READ: 'What does common sense demand?': Ravi Shastri baffled by Rishabh Pant's captaincy decision during MI vs DC clash

Speaking on Pant in the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that "little fumbles can happen" in big games like these and backed the youngster to bounce back strongly.

"He is a quality captain, there's no doubt about it. In the past seasons we have seen how he has led his team. Sometimes things don't go your way, it is as simple as that. I have been through these kind of situations before and I was just telling him about the same thing. These kind of things happen on the ground, sometimes it just doesn't go your way. So, there is nothing wrong in it," Rohit said.

"You can take a lot of learnings from all of this and try and keep things simple. He's got a great mind, he reads the game well from behind. It's a high pressure tournament and those little fumbles can happen. But it is important not to lose confidence and not to start doubting yourself. That is something I spoke to him about. He's a confident guy, he'll come back strong next season," he added.

Delhi needed a win to move to the playoffs, but the errors cost the team the big opportunity as MI's victory ensured RCB the final playoffs spot.

