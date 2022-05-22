'It's not something I'm going through for first time': Rohit Sharma opens about his struggles in IPL 2022

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians failed to make an impact in the ongoing edition and were the first franchise to be eliminated from the play-offs race. The team ended their campaign with four wins from 14 matches, thus ending as the bottom-placed side in the ten-team points table. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dip in Mumbai's performance was mainly due to their big guns failing to fire, almost throughout the tournament. One among them was their skipper and premier batter Rohit Sharma, who could only manage 268 runs from 14 encounters at a poor average of 19.14. He also finished the campaign without hitting a single half-century, with 48 being his highest score in the tournament.

Opening about his struggle, Rohit remained optimistic about regaining form and feels a “minor adjustment” can rectify the error.

Also Read | Does Rohit Sharma need 'break' like Virat Kohli? Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on MI captain's batting woes

"A lot of things that I wanted to do didn't happen. But this has happened with me earlier as well, so it's not something I am going through for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I know cricket doesn't end here; there is a lot of cricket ahead. So I need to take care of the mental aspect and think about how I can return to form and perform. It's only a minor adjustment and I will try to work on that whenever there is some time off," the Mumbai Indians skipper was quoted by PTI as saying.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Rohit added: "It was a bit disappointing season for us as we couldn't execute our plans at the start of the tournament. And we know that in tournaments like the IPL, you have to build that momentum.

"Initially, when we kept losing games one after another, that was a difficult time. For us, what was important was to make sure that whatever we had planned, we came out and tried those things. It didn't happen exactly the way we wanted to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But it happens sometimes when you have a new team as some players take some time to understand their roles. Certain guys were playing for the first time for this franchise. And they play different roles when they play for their country, for their state, or in different leagues. And when they come here, they get different roles. So it takes a little time to get adjusted."

Despite a disappointing season, Mumbai finished the campaign on a high and defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets, which saw the later crash out of the play-offs race.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON