Rohit Sharma’s surprise presence in Women’s World Cup final sends decibel levels soaring: ‘When India cross that line…’

Former India captain Rohit Sharma made a surprise appearance at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to cheer for the Indian women’s team in the Women’s World Cup final against South Africa. Rohit was seen in the stands alongside his family, a few BCCI dignitaries, ICC chairman Jay Shah and India legend Sachin Tendulkar. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final match between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai(Raju Shinde)

Wearing a white T-shirt and a black cap, Rohit walked into the hospitality box before taking his seat beside his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, to watch the high-voltage final.

During South Africa’s first power play, when the cameras panned to Rohit in the stands, the crowd erupted as the decibel levels soared. Former India wicketkeeper-batter and close friend Dinesh Karthik, on commentary at the time, quipped: “Oh, there is a familiar sight.”

Two years back, Rohit was part of an ODI World Cup final at home, where he led an unbeaten Indian team that fell agonisingly short of glory against Australia at Ahmedabad. Now, seated among the crowd in Navi Mumbai, the former captain watched on as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side chased the dream he once came close to fulfilling.

Karthik added, "He wants to be part of that moment. He told me yesterday that when India cross that line, he wants to be part of that moment and feel what it is like to win the World Cup on home soil."

Rohit had, however, overcome the heartbreak to lead India to the T20 World Cup win last year in Barbados, which ended the nation's 13-year wait for a world title, followed by the Champions Trophy haul in 2025 in Dubai.

Earlier in the evening, the game was delayed by two hours due to rain in Navi Mumbai. Put to bat first, the Indian openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, stitched a 104-run stand, before the visitors crawled back with quick wickets. Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur then looked to rebuild in the face of tidy South African bowling, but lost momentum after the departure of the captain, and then Amanjot Kaur. But India bounced back yet again, riding on a late flourish from Richa Ghosh as India finished with 298 for seven - the second-highest score by a team batting first in a World Cup final.