Rohit shares a glimpse of Ishan, Chahal, Shreyas, Shardul watching IPL 2022 Auction: 'Some tensed and some happy faces'

A day after India's comprehensive series win over the West Indies, white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma shared a picture with his team members closely following the ongoing IPL 2022 Auction. The two-day affair in Bengaluru has already seen multiple players entering the ₹10 cr bracket, with Shreyas Iyer (12.25 crore), Deepak Chahar (14 crore) and Ishan Kishan (15.25 crore) at the event.

Rohit shared a picture on his Instagram story where Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav are glued to the screen watching the auction. "Some tensed and some happy faces," wrote Rohit.

The most successful IPL captain with five trophies to his name, Rohit on Thursday had joked about the situation of players who have not been retained by their respective franchises.

While addressing reporters after India's 3-0 win over the Windies, Rohit had quipped that he will keep his phone switched off during the auction.

"Everyone and all the guys who have not been retained will be glued to the TV, watching what is happening. I am certainly keeping my phone off," he had said.

Ishan hit the jackpot on the first day of the auction after Mumbai Indians retained him for more than ₹15 crore. Mumbai waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out ₹15.25 crore to buy back the talented wicketkeeper-batter.

"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there like a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said Ishan.

Shreyas also fetched a staggering deal of ₹12 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side also got back their Australian pacer Pat Cummins for a price at ₹7.25 crore. Talking about Chahar, the pacer was picked by his previous franchise Chennai Super Kings for a sum of ₹14 crores. He sparked a bidding war between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals and he ultimately went back to the MS Dhoni-led side.

Shardul also sparked a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings before the former team snapped him up for ₹10.75 crore.

The mega auction is currently being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an exciting bidding affair.

