Rohit takes over from Virat as skipper in limited overs

Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as the ODI captain, and will take over from Ajinkya Rahane as India’s Test vice-captain from the tour of South Africa later this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.

This means that India will have different captains across the two limited overs formats and Test cricket for the first time since 2017, when Kohli took charge of the team from Mahendra Singh Dhoni across all formats. Dhoni became the white-ball captain in 2007 after the group stage exit in the World Cup under Rahul Dravid. He later took charge of the Test captaincy from Anil Kumble in 2008 but relinquished it to Kohli during the 2014-15 tour of Australia.

Both decisions—Sharma’s ODI elevation and Rahane’s Test demotion—were on the anvil for some time for completely different reasons.

Kohli announced he would step down from captaincy in the shortest format just before last month’s T20 World Cup where India failed to make it to the semi-finals. He held on to the ODI captaincy, probably hoping to lead India at home during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Kohli has an excellent record in bilateral white-ball series but has a dismal show in ICC events—losing the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan and the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand. This warranted the search for a fresh face, and Sharma, the most successful IPL captain till date, with a record five titles leading Mumbai Indians, fitted the bill.

Though Kohli’s removal as white-ball captain is unlikely to have any bearing on his place in the team as a batting mainstay, it is still a move that signals a new era in Indian cricket, coming as it does soon after Rahul Dravid’s appointment as India’s coach.

“It’s the right move by the selectors,” said former India wicketkeeper and former chairman of selectors Kiran More. “You need to build a team for the 2023 World Cup, you can’t make someone captain at the last moment. Virat had his time and he has done well. It is not easy to captain any team and it will reduce his workload and I’m sure we will see Virat coming back to form.”

“It’s difficult for players to adjust to different styles of captaincy (in T20s and ODIs),” said former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. “That would be one of the reasons.”

Be it leading India in the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala in 2017 or supervising an epic turnaround in Australia earlier this year, few men have deputised as well as Rahane has. He scored a century in Melbourne that helped India level the series before leading an injury-ravaged team to one of the finest victories ever in Brisbane with reserve bowlers. Things have gone downhill for him since then, however, and an average of 24.39 in the last 16 Tests has finally meant his place in the team is in doubt. Losing the vice-captaincy may even be the first step towards losing his place in the Test side. “Rahane is not in form. When you pick the side, first you select the players and then you pick the captain, it can’t be the other way round,” said former chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar. “Possibly (selectors would have factored in), that Rahane may not be in the playing XI.”

Strong squad for SA

The selectors picked a strong squad for the upcoming Test series in South Africa. Rested in the New Zealand series, Sharma returned along with KL Rahul in the 18-member Test squad that also has Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami back. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill were not considered for selection because of injuries. Jayant Yadav retained his place as the second spinner alongside R Ashwin who looks set to play as the lone spinner in South Africa unless the pitches prompt a rethink. Also back is Shardul Thakur who was rested for the New Zealand series.

Rahane, too, has been named in the squad but it remains to be seen if he will get a chance alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order. Hanuma Vihari, who is having a decent tour of South Africa with the A team, is back too. Pant should be the first wicketkeeper despite Wriddhiman Saha’s decent show in the New Zealand series. Fast bowlers Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar will join as standbys. All four are already in South Africa as part of the India A squad.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

With inputs from Sanjjeev K Samyal