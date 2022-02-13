Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

When Royal Challengers Bangalore headed into the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, they had the pressure of finding a new captain for the side. They lost the bidding war for Shreyas Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders on Day 1, but a few minutes later, RCB secured the signature of former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis – who had a decade-long association with rivals Chennai Super Kings. Faf was RCB’s first buy in the auction and provides the side with an excellent option in a leadership role alongside Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who had been retained by the side.

The RCB bought Harshal Patel back for ₹10.75 crore; the bowler was the Purple Cap winner in the 2021 edition of the tournament with 32 wickets to his name. The franchise spent a similar amount on leading Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who, incidentally, also made his maiden appearance in the tournament with RCB last year.

The RCB bolstered their batting lineup with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Finn Allen, while adding Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff to the bowling attack.

At ₹3.40 crore, the franchise placed its faith on uncapped Indian batsman Anuj Rawat, who has made two appearances in the IPL so far -- both for Rajasthan Royals.

RCB, however, had to let go of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was one of the key members of the franchise over the past many years. With AB de Villiers also hanging his boots last year, the squad has a significantly new look ahead of the 2022 edition.

Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players – Virat Kohli (INR 15 Crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 Crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 Crore)

Players Bought – Faf du Plessis (INR 7 Crore), Harshal Patel (INR 10.75 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 10.75 Crore), Dinesh Karthik (INR 5.5 Crore), Josh Hazlewood (INR 7.75 Crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (INR 2.4 Crore), Anuj Rawat (INR 3.4 crore), Akash Deep (INR 20 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (INR 95 lakh), Finn Allen (INR 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (INR 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (INR 30 lakh), Chama Milind (INR 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (INR 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (INR 50 lakh) and Siddarth Kaul (INR 75 lakh)

