Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB post cryptic message after removing logo and name on social media

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:23 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore has grabbed the headlines since Wednesday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) removed their logo and changed their name on all their social media accounts. A lot of reports suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore can have a name change ahead of the new season and this move from the side left a lot of their own players confused. On Thursday, the franchise posted a picture on their social media with the writing ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”. There are reports that RCB can also change their jersey after signing Muthoot Fincorp as the team sponsor.

B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.



14th February, remember the date. pic.twitter.com/OFQAFxDgFm — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his surprise at the development. Kohli wrote: Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

RCB on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue.

As per the partnership, there will be a “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, a statement had said.

Earlier AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed their surprise over the developments. “Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? 😳 Hope it’s just a strategy break. 🤞🏼 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

