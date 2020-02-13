e-paper
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB post cryptic message after removing logo and name on social media

The franchise posted a picture on their social media with the writing ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”.

cricket Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with team mates acknowledges the crowd.
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with team mates acknowledges the crowd.(PTI)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore has grabbed the headlines since Wednesday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) removed their logo and changed their name on all their social media accounts. A lot of reports suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore can have a name change ahead of the new season and this move from the side left a lot of their own players confused. On Thursday, the franchise posted a picture on their social media with the writing ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”. There are reports that RCB can also change their jersey after signing Muthoot Fincorp as the team sponsor.

 

Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his surprise at the development. Kohli wrote: Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.

 

RCB on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue.

As per the partnership, there will be a “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, a statement had said.

READ: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs

Earlier AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed their surprise over the developments. “Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

 

 

“Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it’s just a strategy break. ????” de Villiers wrote.

